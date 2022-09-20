Fire Maker Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fire Maker Brewing Co. will celebrate its third annual Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

There will be Fire Maker beer, food from Krupana ATL and music from three-piece band Auf Gehts. There will also be a costume contest, including a prize for the best-dressed dog!

A limited edition stein will be available throughout September. It must be picked up during Oktoberfest.

The event is free and open to the public. You must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

