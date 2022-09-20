FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray shower this morning; 90′s return this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A stray shower is possible north of metro Atlanta this morning. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 90′s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 90°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - less than 20%

What you need to know

Light showers continue to impact the north Georgia mountains this morning. Some of these showers may track as far south as Cherokee or Forsyth counties this morning, but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday in Atlanta (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT: The high will hit 90 degrees in Atlanta for the first time since Sept. 1 with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will stay in the 90′s through Thursday, which is when a cool front will move through north Georgia. Behind the front, expect a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and cooler morning with lows back in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.

Our next best chance of rain in metro Atlanta will arrive late Sunday through Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.