Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association.

Books are powerful tools.

”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,” said Jan Bolgla owner of Atlanta Vintage Books.

”We all just have this one mission to put books in people’s hands,” said Kimberly McNamara owner of Read it Again Books.

This week Atlanta Vintage Books and Read it Again Books are both celebrating Banned Book Week at their stores.

Each bookstore has a designated shelf for books that have been banned at some point or another across the nation, censored, or challenged, with the reasons why they were banned.

The selections of books in each store are based on a list of banned books from the American Library Association.

Some people might believe that celebrating banned books is provocative or offensive.

Both store owners tell me, that celebrating banned books this week is about Georgia contributing to a nationwide dialogue.

According to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans List, two counties in Georgia have banned books. Forsyth County Schools has 13 banned books on its list and Cherokee County Schools with 11. The report lists a total of 1,648 books banned across the nation.

