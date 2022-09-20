‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ coming to Fox Theatre Dec. 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a reimagining of the classic ballet, will come to the Fox Theatre Dec. 13.

Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow will serve as MC of the production. The cast also includes a dozen dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist to bring a new vision of Tchaikovsky’s classic work to life.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Sept. 20 at noon. General on-sale will begin Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

