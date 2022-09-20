INTERVIEW: ‘Kurios’ by Cirque du Soleil comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta Oct. 6! Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities follows an inventor who finds a hidden world in his creations. The show will come to the big top at Atlantic Station and remain there until Dec. 24.

Hand balancing artist and cast member Andrii Bondarenko stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the show and show off his skills.

Tickets can be found here.

