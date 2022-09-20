Kemp leads Abrams in new poll | Walker, Warnock deadlocked in Senate race

AJC poll shows comfortable GOP leads in every statewide race, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, paints a different picture in Georgia’s U.S. senate race, a contest that could determine the balance of power in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

The poll was conducted Sept. 5-16 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

Kemp is leading Abrams 50% to 42%, while GOP challenger Herschel Walker leads U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock 46% to 44%, within the poll’s margin of error.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State Sen. Burt Jones is leading in the race for lieutenant governor, 43% to Democrat Charlie Bailey’s 33%. GOP Attorney General Chris Carr is leading state Sen. Jen Jordan by a margin of 45% to 35%.

Also, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has a large lead over Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen, 50% to 31%.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a...
President Biden’s Atlanta Braves invitation to the White House draws GOP ire
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
September 20, 2020 is National Voter Registration Day.
National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC is facing scrutiny for possibly using election fraud...
Donald Trump slams Fulton DA Fani Willis for ‘political witch hunt’