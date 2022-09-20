Kenny Dallas, Kevin Smith and Najeh Wilkins join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 149th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast will feature Trinity Christian head coach Kenny Dallas, who is off to a 2-2 start in Class 4A after winning the Class A Private state title last season. The Lions have won back-to-back games and are coming off a 20-15 victory over Riverdale this past Friday.

Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have on Perry head football coach Kevin Smith, who is currently ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and is coming off a 35-7 win over Class 3A No. 6 ranked Peach County. Perry has won three-straight since its 57-56 loss to Houston County in its opener.

Score Atlanta’s Content Strategist and Reporter Najeh Wilkins will also be on to recap the Week 5 results, look ahead to this week’s biggest matchups and provide insight into under-the-radar players around the state that are having outstanding seasons.

The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at noon.

Follow the LINK to watch!

