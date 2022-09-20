Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing.

The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22 and Coco Oct. 29 for free, bringing family-friendly Halloween entertainment to the stage. For something a little more adult, there’s the Spirits & Spirits cocktail party Oct. 28 and the sketch comedy show Wet Hot American Psycho Oct. 15.

Mike Wiley’s one-man show Breach of Peace: The Freedom Riders of 1961 will also come to the stage Oct. 14. Breach of Peace chronicles the experiences of the freedom riders who helped turn the tide of the civil rights movement.

The full schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.