Lithonia neighbors on edge after a young boy’s body was found in nearby woods

LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County community is on edge after a horrifying discovery. A child’s body was found in a wooded area behind their homes.

Their quiet neighborhood, nestled up against Lithonia Park, was disrupted by a massive police investigation Monday afternoon.

“There was a crime scene unit parked right here in front of the driveway. I was in shock! They were like, did you hear anything last night? And I didn’t,” said Felicia Atkinson who lives nearby.

Police cordoning off a section of the 2600 block of Parkway Trail after someone discovered the body of a young boy in a wooded area behind a row of houses. DeKalb Police have yet to identify the victim, but the boy’s grandmother says the body belongs to her grandson, Jamarien Crosby.

Neighbors say they haven’t notice anything unusual in the past few days. They say it’s normal to see people, including teens, use the woods to access the park.

“So, people use it all the time to cut through the community to go to the park for different reasons,” said Erica Williams who lives nearby.

According to the boy’s grandmother, Crosby had recently moved to Lithonia from Atlanta, and was hanging out with what she called the “wrong crowd.”

Investigators have yet to say how Crosby died or how long his body was in the woods. The uncertainty has left neighbors on edge.

“What’s next? Do I need to up my camera system, my security system? Like what do you think, where do you go from here when something like this happens in your community,” said Williams.

Dekalb Police haven’t said if they have any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

Williams says her homeowner’s association has talked in the past about putting up a fence to discourage people from cutting through their backyards and the woods. She said they may revisit that discussion.

