Man claims he was shot 7 times while waiting on rideshare in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man says he was shot seven times while waiting for an Uber.

Police responded to Avalon Ridge Apartments off Mount Zion Road Monday night.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Authorities say they’re looking into the man’s story at this time.

CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.