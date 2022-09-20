Men arrested after allegedly exploiting Towns County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Towns County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after receiving a tip that the men were exploiting an elderly woman.

Christopher James Plush and Devin Barry Lowery allegedly posed as handymen and gained access to Nancy Kelly’s home. They then stole prescription drugs, a handgun, rare coins, a large amount of cash and Kelly’s car.

The total value of the coins is estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars. One coin alone was worth $23,000. Kelly’s car was later found wrecked.

Plush was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of theft by taking. Lowery was charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft by taking.

Theft by taking carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail depending on the value of the items taken.

