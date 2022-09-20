Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use community Avalon in Alpharetta will host its first Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

The community’s main street will be turned into a beer hall, featuring outdoor games and pop-up stations from some of the community’s restaurants.

The day will be capped off by a stein holding contest. Contestants will compete to see who can hold a 34 oz. stein the longest. Competitions will be held at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.