National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s election day is only about 49 days away.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day and with big races on the ballot this fall, Fulton County officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your vote.
Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Oct. 17. Nov. 7 is the last day to register in any runoff elections that may occur. And of course, Election Day is Nov. 8.
In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Fulton County will visit the following locations Tuesday:
Morehouse College
Shivers Hall - 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Atlanta Technical College
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex, Building C Lobby, 1st Floor, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway, SW Atlanta, GA 30310
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Langston Hughes High School
7510 Hall Road, South Fulton, GA 30213
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Atlanta City Hall
55 Trinity Ave S, Atlanta, GA 30303
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Five Points Train Station
30 Alabama Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
141 Pryor Street SW #4075
Atlanta, GA 30303
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
North Service Center
7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA, 30350
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA, 30349
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Terraces at Peachtree Hills
229 Peachtree Hills Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Banneker High School
6015 Feldwood Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Lake High School
2400 Union Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Creekside High School
7405 Herndon Road, Fairburn, GA 30213
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clark Atlanta University
Student Center Lobby, 223 James P Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kindezi West School
286 Wilson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
North Point Mall
1000 North Point Circle Alpharetta, GA 30022
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Arthur Blank Foundation - Mercedez Benz Stadium
1 AMB Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And Mayor Andre Dickens will join community partners for a rally in support of National Voter Registration Day. It will take place at noon at the Atlanta City Hall atrium, 55 Trinity Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Georgia also offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Georgia by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer. If you have already registered to vote, you can check your registration and remind family and friends to also get registered.
If you can’t vote in person, voting absentee is the only way to make your ballot count for key races like the governor and U.S. senate. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Ballots will start being mailed out on Oct. 10.
