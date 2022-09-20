National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s election day is only about 49 days away.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day and with big races on the ballot this fall, Fulton County officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your vote.

Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Oct. 17. Nov. 7 is the last day to register in any runoff elections that may occur. And of course, Election Day is Nov. 8.

In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Fulton County will visit the following locations Tuesday:

Morehouse College

Shivers Hall - 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Atlanta Technical College

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex, Building C Lobby, 1st Floor, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway, SW Atlanta, GA 30310

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Langston Hughes High School

7510 Hall Road, South Fulton, GA 30213

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atlanta City Hall

55 Trinity Ave S, Atlanta, GA 30303

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Five Points Train Station

30 Alabama Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

141 Pryor Street SW #4075

Atlanta, GA 30303

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Service Center

7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA, 30350

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA, 30349

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Terraces at Peachtree Hills

229 Peachtree Hills Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Banneker High School

6015 Feldwood Road, Atlanta, GA 30349

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Lake High School

2400 Union Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Creekside High School

7405 Herndon Road, Fairburn, GA 30213

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clark Atlanta University

Student Center Lobby, 223 James P Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kindezi West School

286 Wilson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30331

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

North Point Mall

1000 North Point Circle Alpharetta, GA 30022

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arthur Blank Foundation - Mercedez Benz Stadium

1 AMB Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And Mayor Andre Dickens will join community partners for a rally in support of National Voter Registration Day. It will take place at noon at the Atlanta City Hall atrium, 55 Trinity Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Georgia also offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Georgia by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer. If you have already registered to vote, you can check your registration and remind family and friends to also get registered.

It's not exactly a birthday card, but an official @WhiteHouse Proclamation commemorating the 10th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day is a pretty great way to start my b-day week 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nRHLvgxqsF — NatlVoterRegDay (@NatlVoterRegDay) September 19, 2022

If you can’t vote in person, voting absentee is the only way to make your ballot count for key races like the governor and U.S. senate. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Ballots will start being mailed out on Oct. 10.

