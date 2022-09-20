Southern Belle hosts charity dinner Sept. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Belle restaurant in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood will host a “Bless Their Hearts” charity dinner Sept. 25. It will bring together chefs from five Atlanta area restaurants for a huge, five-course meal.

Southern Belle + Georgia Boy’d Joey Ward, Table + Main’s Woody Back, Rocket Farm Restaurant’s Drew Belline, Bacchanaila’s Carla Tomasko and Ansley Golf Club’s Kevin Walker will each contribute a course to the meal.

Part of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, a charity fighting child hunger in the United States.

Tickets are $170 per person and can be found here.

