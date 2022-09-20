Structure fire blocking Piedmont at Roswell roads in Buckhead

Buckhead structure fire
Buckhead structure fire(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a restaurant in northeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont Road at Roswell Road around 5:50 a.m. after reports of a fire. The first unit arrived at Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and found heavy fire on the left side of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and did not find anyone inside. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Currently, northbound Piedmont Road between Roswell and Habersham roads in Buckhead is shut down. Drivers can use West Paces Ferry as an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by AFRD Fire Investigators.

