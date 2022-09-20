Week 5 Football Rankings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford defeated Carver-Atlanta 44-16 with a strong second half, No. 2 Grayson was off on its bye week and No. 3 Mill Creek topped Cedar Grove 52-36. No. 4 Colquitt County observed its bye and No. 5 Parkview took down St. Pius 38-21 to improve to 4-0. No. 6 Carrollton topped Jenkins 48-0 and Walton moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 after its 30-17 win over Marietta and North Cobb’s 20-17 overtime loss to Northside-Warner Robins that dropped the Warriors down two spots to No. 9. Valdosta topped Coral Glades (FL) 56-0 and moved up to No. 8 and Kennesaw Mountain remains at No. 10 after its 45-23 win over Harrison.

Class 6A No. 1 ranked Hughes opened its region slate with a 65-0 win over New Manchester and has racked up a 47-point margin of victory during its 4-0 start. No. 2 Lee County topped Lake Gibson (FL) 41-0 and Gainesville improved a spot to No. 3 with a 55-6 win over Apalachee and former No. 3 Blessed Trinity’s 21-17 loss to Marist. Blessed Trinity dropped to No. 9 behind Marist—which moved up from No. 10 to No. 8. Additionally, Thomas County Central moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 and Houston County moved up from No. 8 to No. 7.

In Class 5A, No. 3 ranked Dutchtown scored a 14-7 win over Warner Robins and that sent the Demons down a spot to No. 9 behind Loganville—which moved up a spot to No. 8 following its 27-14 win over Winder-Barrow and 5-0 start. In Class 4A, No. 4 Troup defeated No. 5 Whitewater 33-43 on Thursday. LaGrange fell 25-24 to Starr’s Mill in overtime and as a result moved down to No. 7 and Starr’s Mill moved up to No. 6. Finally, Perry moved up to No. 9 and Bainbridge fell to No. 10 after its loss to Brooks County.

Despite a loss to Class 7A No. 3 Mill Creek, Cedar Grove tops Class 3A. Sandy Creek jumped to No. 2 after beating Class 7A Collins Hill. Carver-Atlanta, Calvary Day and Oconee County round out the top 5. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald is the team to beat with South Atlanta, Pierce County, Rockmart and ELCA chasing.

Prince Avenue leads Class A Division I ahead of Rabun County, Swainsboro, Bleckley County and Irwin County. Early County is the team to beat in Class A Division II and is leading Johnson County, Clinch County, Bowdon and Washington-Wilkes.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Grayson

3. Mill Creek

4. Colquitt County

5. Parkview

6. Carrollton

7. Walton

8. Valdosta

9. North Cobb

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class 6A

1. Hughes

2. Lee County

3. Gainesville

4. Rome

5. Thomas County Central

6. Woodward Academy

7. Houston County

8. Marist

9. Blessed Trinity

10. Roswell

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Ware County

3. Dutchtown

4. Kell

5. Creekside

6. Coffee

7. Calhoun

8. Loganville

9. Warner Robins

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Benedictine

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

4. Troup

5. Whitewater

6. Starr’s Mill

7. LaGrange

8. Burke County

9. Perry

10. Bainbridge

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Sandy Creek

3. Carver-Atlanta

4. Calvary Day

5. Oconee County

6. Crisp County

7. Peach County

8. Dougherty

9. Savannah Christian

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. South Atlanta

3. Pierce County

4. Rockmart

5. ELCA

6. Cook

7. Appling County

8. Thomson

9. Northeast-Macon

10. Athens Academy

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Rabun County

3. Swainsboro

4. Bleckley County

5. Irwin County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Brooks County

8. Lamar County

9. Darlington

10. Elbert County

Class A Division II

1. Early County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Bowdon

5. Washington-Wilkes

6. Charlton County

7. Aquinas

8. Schley County

9. Dooly County

10. Manchester

