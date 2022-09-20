Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2.

The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55.

Wright won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins.

Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year.

Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh.

