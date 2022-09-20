Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works in the first inning of a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2.

The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55.

Wright won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins.

Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year.

Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh.

