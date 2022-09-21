15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County

File photo of a fire truck.
File photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County.

Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people.

Red Cross volunteers have met with the families affected to provide emotional support and assess their emergency needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care/health items.

The Red Cross says they will continue to work with these families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athens police confirm recovery of missing woman's body.
‘They are not going to let me go’ | Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
A sloth at the Cool Zoo exhibit
Educational wildlife exhibit Cool Zoo coming to EPIC Repticon Oct. 1 and 2
Henry County police are looking for a man they say stole a package while pretending to deliver...
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
Vehicle on fire on I-285 Southbound before SR 6/Camp Creek Pkwy.
Vehicle fire shuts down I-285 South near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County