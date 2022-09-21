15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County.

Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people.

Red Cross volunteers have met with the families affected to provide emotional support and assess their emergency needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care/health items.

The Red Cross says they will continue to work with these families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support.

