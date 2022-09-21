4 hurt after large brawl among juveniles ends in gunfire in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large brawl between juveniles ended in gunfire and multiple injuries Tuesday night.

According to DeKalb County police, four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a home at 5:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the only victim they found was a female in her 40s. According to police, the woman was in her house when she was grazed by a bullet.

The woman refused to be transported to a hospital. However, she told police there was a large group of juveniles fighting in the middle of the street when she began to hear gunfire.

During the investigation, officers stopped two vehicles at Memorial Drive and Village Square that had left the scene. Two teens in those vehicles had been shot. Both were rushed to a hospital.

Police said, another man in his 20s arrived at another area hospital with a gunshot wound and stated he had been at the incident location as well.

The shooting victims are all expected to survive, police say.

DeKalb County police also confirmed there was a fourth female victim who was grazed by a bullet at the scene, but she refused to be taken to a hospital.

This shooting incident is an active investigation with several active scenes.

CBS will continue to follow this story as it develops.

