Atlanta police arrest man accused of exposing himself from apartment balcony in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man is accused of exposing himself in public.

Police said Mercedes New was at Icon apartments in Midtown when he exposed his private parts, according to a report.

According to a report, employees at a nearby business located at 1180 West Peachtree St NW reported to them that New had been exposing himself from the balcony of an apartment adjacent to them.

According to police, officers investigated further and met with the leasing staff at Icon located at 22 14th St NW.

Once leasing staff told officers the unit New was assigned to they placed him in custody without incident.

New also goes by the name Shawty Dred and has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

New was taken to the Fulton County Jail with charges pending at this time.

