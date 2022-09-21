Atlanta police arrest man accused of exposing himself from apartment balcony in Midtown

New also goes by the name Shawty Dred and has nearly a million followers on Instagram.
Mercedes New
Mercedes New(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man is accused of exposing himself in public.

Police said Mercedes New was at Icon apartments in Midtown when he exposed his private parts, according to a report.

According to a report, employees at a nearby business located at 1180 West Peachtree St NW reported to them that New had been exposing himself from the balcony of an apartment adjacent to them.

According to police, officers investigated further and met with the leasing staff at Icon located at 22 14th St NW.

Once leasing staff told officers the unit New was assigned to they placed him in custody without incident.

New also goes by the name Shawty Dred and has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

New was taken to the Fulton County Jail with charges pending at this time.

CBS46 will update this story when there are new developments.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A push to change the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre.
A push to change the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre
‘Tenant rights’ How to defend your home against evictions
1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre
A push to change the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre
New studio opens after $200K theft
South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment