‘Bovtiqve Fashion Week’ returns to Atlanta with more events, shows, designers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a successful event in February, Bovtiqve Fashion Week returns to Atlanta on Sept. 21 with fresh ideas, designers, and runway shows.

From September 21-25, the creative minds behind the week of events say they are casting a wider net to capture more of what makes the city’s fashion unique.

Franck Mille, the creator behind Bovtiqve Fashion Week said the fall event will host runway shows, art exhibitions, and receptions each day. All of the events will showcase designers, with some debuting brand new lines.

“BVFW is held twice a year during the months of February and September. By rotating cities for every edition, BVFW provides a major American city the platform to make a significant impression on a critical sector of the fashion industry. It also highlights a city’s capacity to thrive within the growth of one of the most profitable industries in the world,” according to Bovtiqve Fashion Week website.

For a list of events held throughout the week head over to www.bovtiqvefashionweek.com

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.