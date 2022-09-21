Braves’ Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Strider is the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season.

He told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies. He will not go on the injured list.

Strider will continue to play catch and when he feels ready, the Braves will slot him back into the rotation.

Atlanta will start Bryce Elder on Wednesday against Washington and push Max Fried back one day for the first of a four-game series that begins Thursday against the Phillies.

