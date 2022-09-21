Braves welcome three-millionth fan in 2022

The Braves welcomed the three millionth fan to Truist Park this afternoon.
By Alexandra Parker
Sep. 21, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves welcomed this season’s three-millionth fan to Truist Park before today’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The team greeted Anita Outlaw at the park after checking fans today as they entered the park. Outlaw received a custom jersey, free Chick-fil-A for a year and several other prizes for being the lucky fan.

She also called “play ball” before the game.

It’s the first time the Braves have crossed the three million attendance mark in a season at Truist Park. The Braves last welcomed three million fans in 2000.

