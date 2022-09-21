Educational wildlife exhibit Cool Zoo coming to EPIC Repticon Oct. 1 and 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cool Zoo wildlife exhibit will stop at EPIC Repticon in Duluth Oct. 1 and 2.

The exhibit will bring several animals for visitors to see, including a pygmy marmoset, the world’s smallest monkey. There will also be a sloth, a ring-tailed lemur, kangaroos and the debut of a prairie dog exhibit.

Animal lovers and hobbyists can view a wide array of animals at EPIC Repticon, learn about various reptiles and buy pets from thousands of vendors.

Tickets for EPIC Repticon are available here.

