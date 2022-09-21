Educational wildlife exhibit Cool Zoo coming to EPIC Repticon Oct. 1 and 2

A sloth at the Cool Zoo exhibit
A sloth at the Cool Zoo exhibit(Cool Zoo)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cool Zoo wildlife exhibit will stop at EPIC Repticon in Duluth Oct. 1 and 2.

The exhibit will bring several animals for visitors to see, including a pygmy marmoset, the world’s smallest monkey. There will also be a sloth, a ring-tailed lemur, kangaroos and the debut of a prairie dog exhibit.

Animal lovers and hobbyists can view a wide array of animals at EPIC Repticon, learn about various reptiles and buy pets from thousands of vendors.

Tickets for EPIC Repticon are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athens police confirm recovery of missing woman's body.
‘They are not going to let me go’ | Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
File photo of a fire truck.
15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County
Henry County police are looking for a man they say stole a package while pretending to deliver...
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
Vehicle on fire on I-285 Southbound before SR 6/Camp Creek Pkwy.
Vehicle fire shuts down I-285 South near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County