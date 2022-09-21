FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat today in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a dry start to your day with mostly sunny skies and 90′s in metro Atlanta this afternoon.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs in the low 90′s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average! A cold front will move through north Georgia on Thursday -- the first day of Fall -- which will keep plenty of sunshine around through the weekend with cooler temperatures starting Friday.

Our next best chance of rain is late Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.