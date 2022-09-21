FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat today in Atlanta

Wednesday in Atlanta
Wednesday in Atlanta(CBS46)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a dry start to your day with mostly sunny skies and 90′s in metro Atlanta this afternoon.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs in the low 90′s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average! A cold front will move through north Georgia on Thursday -- the first day of Fall -- which will keep plenty of sunshine around through the weekend with cooler temperatures starting Friday.

Our next best chance of rain is late Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low 90s through midweek before cooler air arrives
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mild night tonight; more 90s tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mild night tonight; more 90s tomorrow
First Alert: 90s Return this Afternoon
First Alert: 90s Return This Afternoon