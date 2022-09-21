FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat today in Atlanta
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a dry start to your day with mostly sunny skies and 90′s in metro Atlanta this afternoon.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 92°
Normal high - 83°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
It’ll be another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs in the low 90′s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average! A cold front will move through north Georgia on Thursday -- the first day of Fall -- which will keep plenty of sunshine around through the weekend with cooler temperatures starting Friday.
Our next best chance of rain is late Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.