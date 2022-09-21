Georgia Aquarium, City of Refuge open new STEAM center program free to students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Helping guide your student in a better direction can be challenging, but now the Georgia Aquarium and the City of Refuge non-profit are unveiling a new learning facility, providing a pathway to career opportunities and skills for students’ future.

The ribbon cutting took place at the City of Refuge Warehouse off Joseph E Boone Boulevard in West Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to give students in this community a chance to see something beyond their neighborhood. Growing up, that’s something I didn’t get as a kid and I want to give those opportunities to others,” Georgia Aquarium spokesperson Bailey Dawson Jr. said.

The Georgia Aquarium and the City of Refuge non-profit teamed up with their partners to create a brand new ecosystem for student learning. The facility is centered around marine biology, environmental science, engineering, mathematics, and other STEAM programs led by professional educators and mentors after school.

“At the City of Refuge, we want to provide a pathway of opportunity to help our students reach their full potential, especially in a world that is constantly moving forward and growing,” said Jonathan Inman with the City of Refuge.

When it’s time to come up for air, after long hours of schoolwork, students can find an escape at the City of Refuge STEAM center too.

Along with classroom and study areas, there is also a pool table, air hockey, and a foosball table in the lounge area.

“It’s so important that these kids have people pouring into their lives but also guarding them from the many different temptations that are out there in the world,” Inman said.

Students will have a place where they can stay on top of their schoolwork in a structured environment while still having fun and learning at the same time, according to organizers.

“Being able to not only have the Georgia Aquarium down the street but to bring the Georgia Aquarium to them. Give them the access to marine life and learn about the ecosystem,” Dawson Jr. said.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it’s free.

