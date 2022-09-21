Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl’s road death

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office shows Marc Wilson, of Sharpsburg, Ga. Wilson was charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting after opening fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Bulloch County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)(AP)
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A judge in Statesboro on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence for 23-year-old Marc Wilson, who was convicted last month of involuntary manslaughter.

Haley Hutcheson was riding in a pickup truck with other teenagers in June 2020 when a bullet Wilson fired from his car struck her in the head.

Defense attorneys argued Wilson was justified in opening fire because the truck’s driver tried to run his car off the road as passengers in the pickup shouted racist slurs.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to convict Wilson of felony murder.

