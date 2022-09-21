Georgia woman suffers fatal fall while vacationing in Maine

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - A Georgia woman was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said.

Ramona Gowens, 54, of Calhoun, Georgia, was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said.

Her sister and a nearby fisherman both called 911. It took some time to retrieve her, and she died later at Maine Medical Center, police said.

Gowens was in Maine on vacation, staying at the nearby Black Point Inn, police said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right)...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
Athens police confirm recovery of missing woman's body.
Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
Jimmy Carter turns 98
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Warnock, Walker deadlocked in CBS poll | Kemp continues leading Abrams