How To Defend Your Home manual meant to help people save their homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Economic Justice Program is trying to help people who are still reeling from the pandemic.

They are offering a step-by-step guide titled “How to Defend Your Home” that’s intended to help people who may be facing eviction or living in less than ideal conditions or dealing the landlord harassment.

Housing advocates are hoping that people will learn they have power during what can feel like an altogether powerless situation.

“There is this idea that, it must be your fault if you’re being evicted. It must be your fault if you are homeless. It must be your fault if you can’t afford your rent and that it is not true,” said Foluke Nunn with the Atlanta Economic Justice Program.

The manual goes over five things like knowing which issues you can fight alone and which ones you need help to fight and what kind of research you need to do before the fight begins.

To read the manual, click here.

