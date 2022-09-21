Latin Recording Academy announces nominees for 23rd annual awards

Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas on April 3.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for this year’s 23rd annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud said in a statement. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards.”

The star-studded event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air live on Univision.

For the complete list of nominees in the 53 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steven Oboite, wanted in connection with missing 24-year-old
APD still searching for second suspect in disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside of DeKalb beauty store
Search for 2nd suspect in missing woman's death
Search for 2nd suspect in missing woman's death
Woman claims she was robbed and carjacked
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside Dekalb beauty store