Latin Recording Academy announces nominees for 23rd annual awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for this year’s 23rd annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud said in a statement. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards.”

The star-studded event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air live on Univision.

For the complete list of nominees in the 53 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

