Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a package from a home while pretending to deliver food.

The incident took place on Sept. 16. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket and holding a bag, was captured on video by a surveillance camera.

Instead of delivering food, the man reportedly stole a recently delivered package.

HCPD is asking anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7434 or call the non-emergency number at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.