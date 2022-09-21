No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season.

College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference.

In three games played this season, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 130-10. The team will turn its attention to Kent State this week.

Georgia 2023 Schedule:

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

Georgia was recently ranked the No. 1 team in college football, but head coach Kirby Smart downplayed the rankings saying “it only matters at the end of the year.”

