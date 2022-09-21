No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) leads the Bulldogs onto the field for an NCAA college football game...
Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) leads the Bulldogs onto the field for an NCAA college football game against the Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season.

College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference.

In three games played this season, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 130-10. The team will turn its attention to Kent State this week.

Georgia 2023 Schedule:

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

Georgia was recently ranked the No. 1 team in college football, but head coach Kirby Smart downplayed the rankings saying “it only matters at the end of the year.”

