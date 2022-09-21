Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta

By Alexandra Parker
Sep. 21, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!

Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga.

  • WHAT: Bavarian-themed community famous for Oktoberfest celebrations.
  • WHEN: Sept. 22 to 25, Sept. 29 to Oct. 30
  • WHERE: Helen, Ga.

Oktoberfest at Avalon

  • WHAT: First Oktoberfest celebration at mixed-use community in Alpharetta.
  • WHEN: Oct. 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

Oktoberfest at Fire Maker Brewing Co.

  • WHAT: Oktoberfest celebration featuring beer, music and a costume contest.
  • WHEN: Oct. 15, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: 975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

New Realm Brewing 5K

  • WHAT: Celebrate Oktoberfest with a 5K.
  • WHEN: Oct. 1, 9 a.m.
  • WHERE: 550 Somerset Terrace NE Unit 101 Atlanta

Oktoberfest Atlanta

  • WHAT: Oktoberfest celebration in Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.
  • WHEN: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
  • WHERE: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta

Want to add your event to the list? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

