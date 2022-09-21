Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!
- WHAT: Bavarian-themed community famous for Oktoberfest celebrations.
- WHEN: Sept. 22 to 25, Sept. 29 to Oct. 30
- WHERE: Helen, Ga.
- WHAT: First Oktoberfest celebration at mixed-use community in Alpharetta.
- WHEN: Oct. 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
- WHERE: 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta
Oktoberfest at Fire Maker Brewing Co.
- WHAT: Oktoberfest celebration featuring beer, music and a costume contest.
- WHEN: Oct. 15, 1 to 5 p.m.
- WHERE: 975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Celebrate Oktoberfest with a 5K.
- WHEN: Oct. 1, 9 a.m.
- WHERE: 550 Somerset Terrace NE Unit 101 Atlanta
- WHAT: Oktoberfest celebration in Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.
- WHEN: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
- WHERE: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta
Want to add your event to the list? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!
