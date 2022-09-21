Peachtree Corners to host electric vehicle car show Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree Corners will host Electrify PTC, its first electric vehicle car show, Sept. 24.

Peachtree Springs is a Certified Green City and has the largest EV charging station in metro Atlanta. Vehicles on display will include the Ford Lightning, Audi E-tron, GMC Hummer and Jaguar I-Pace.

The event is free and will run from 8 to 11 a.m in the CMX CineBistro parking lot. Breakfast will be provided by the Flavor on the Fork food truck.

More information, including how to register your EV car for display, is available here.

