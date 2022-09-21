Police investigating a hit-and-run that killed elderly woman in Gwinnett County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A hit-and-run that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Wednesday morning in Gwinnett County is under investigation.

According to officials, around 6:45 a.m., a car traveling near the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross struck and killed a woman in her 70s.

There is no official word from police on the make and model of the vehicle and no arrests made at this time

Investigators are still on the scene.

There is no additional information. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.

