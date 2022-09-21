Driver fleeing traffic stop causes multi-vehicle crash on I-20 west

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down several lanes of Interstate 20 westbound on Wednesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a “violator” for driving in the emergency lane on I-20 east near the connector.

The driver made a U-turn and began driving west in the eastbound lanes. The driver’s car then struck two vehicles, causing one to overturn.

The driver ran away from the scene and has not been located.

GSP says no serious injuries were reported. Workers are currently cleaning up debris from the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is received.

🚨ALERT FULTON CO.🚨



There is a crash on I-20 W at Capitol Ave blocking two right lanes. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes. #ATLtraffic #FultonCounty



Call 511 for updates and follow the incident here: https://t.co/DJivu8a6tX pic.twitter.com/HRfDgfMT92 — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) September 21, 2022

