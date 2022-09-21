Driver fleeing traffic stop causes multi-vehicle crash on I-20 west

I-20 W at Capitol Ave
I-20 W at Capitol Ave(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down several lanes of Interstate 20 westbound on Wednesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a “violator” for driving in the emergency lane on I-20 east near the connector.

The driver made a U-turn and began driving west in the eastbound lanes. The driver’s car then struck two vehicles, causing one to overturn.

The driver ran away from the scene and has not been located.

GSP says no serious injuries were reported. Workers are currently cleaning up debris from the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Federal Reserve raising the interest rate again by three-quarters of a point.
What a Fed rate hike means for your wallet
What a Fed rate hike means for your wallet
Oktoberfest celebrations in metro Atlanta
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
HOW TO DEFEND YOUR HOME
How To Defend Your Home manual meant to help people save their homes