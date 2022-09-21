South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton studio showed remarkable resilience after thieves stole $200,000 in equipment from their property in January.

Rory Walker, CEO, and Founder of VividRich HQ said thieves got away with cameras and computers, but couldn’t take away his dream. Eight months after the devastating crime, the company opened a new 21,000-square-foot creative space and film studio for small and independent creatives.

“That almost stopped this from happening,” said Walker. “The community came to our aid, so we’re here to show them what we’ve been working on.”

Starting Wednesday afternoon, community members can gain access to editing rooms, conference areas for clients, classrooms with training for kids and adults, and equipment rentals – amongst several other resources.

One of the most valuable assets is networking and job placement opportunities for members.

Brian Alexander, on staff with VividRich HQ, said the film and television industry could be tough to break into – despite its rapid growth in Georgia.

“You want to get to a studio and find work, and the door’s shut on you,” said Alexander. “You can’t get in unless you’re already meant to be there. You have to know someone on the inside.”

The community focus at VividRich HQ works to eliminate that barrier. Film and television bring about $4 billion to the state annually.

Walker said 15 to 20 large production houses get most of the business, which poses challenges for the “little guys” chasing their dreams.

“People are stopping their creatives. There’s no way to fund it, or get it, or do it,” said Walker. “We can greenlight anything we want to.”

Work on the facility is not complete, as a major resource is set to open in October. VividRich HQ will house six sound stages. Crews can access a hospital, jail, bank, club, airplane, and other additional sets – for a fraction of what they’d pay through other avenues.

Walker also shared he had boosted security, which includes hiring 24/7 guards to patrol the area.

The facility will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Membership costs $125 a month, which includes access to many free and additionally priced resources.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.