Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night.
Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit is a victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for it to immediately resume its use of the documents as it evaluates whether to bring criminal charges in its investigation into the presence of top-secret government records held at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

Former President Trump's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to reject the DOJ's request in the case. (CNN/FOX NEWS/POOL/WPTV/ABC/BILL HENNESSY)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.
Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks, officials say
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union
Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel