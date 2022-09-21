Two suspects arrested for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16.

Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.

Police also recovered five firearms. At least two were stolen; those cases are in Atlanta and DeKalb.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

