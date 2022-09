ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire has all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning.

The expected clear time is around noon, according to GDOT. Drivers can take the connector as an alternate route.

HEADS UP ON I-285: expected clear time on this is not until after 12pm.

Avoid 285. https://t.co/AiHLnihWiT — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 21, 2022

