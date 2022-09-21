Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside Dekalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a Dekalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety.

It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their car in the Briarcliff Village shopping center on Thursday afternoon. As they were approaching their vehicle, the woman says a man walked up to her and pointed a small revolver at her face.

“I started like taking a step backwards and he was like if you move again I am going to shoot you,” the victim said.

The victim says the man demanded her car keys. She handed them over and he drove away in her dark gray Kia Stinger with her 6-month old puppy inside.

stolen dog (WGCL)

“Do better. You know? Get a life. Do something with your life. There’s no reason to be robbing women. Especially if they got their kids,” the victim said.

The woman describes her attacker as tall and thin. He was wearing a beanie, white t-shirt, and black shorts. The man drove away without hurting anyone.

“I am definitely blessed that me and my daughter are safe,” the woman said.

Dekalb investigators are searching for the victim’s car and dog. If you have any information, call the police.

