28th Annual Legacy Awards raises $500,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta held its 28th Annual Legacy Awards Sept. 15, raising more than $500,000 for its mentoring programs.

Guests saw performances by comedian Jose Sarduy, Latin music act The C.O.T. Band and dance performances by Eddie Ares and the Academy Ballroom.

The event raised money through sponsorships, a silent auction and a live auction. Sponsors included The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, and Georgia Power. Some sponsors were on hand to give out awards, such as the Next Generation Legacy and Defender of Potential awards.

