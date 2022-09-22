31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest in Piedmont Park Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rap artists Wale and Trina will headline the 31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest Sept. 24.

The 5K and festival support 11 Atlanta-based non-profits fighting AIDS in metro Atlanta. Runners can sign up and join a team or create their own to raise money.

Check-in for the event begins at 9 a.m. The festival will begin at noon after the 5K.

More information, including how to register, can be found here. Tickets to the festival for attendees who aren’t participating in the 5K will be available at the door.

