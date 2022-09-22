Atlanta Community Food Bank hosts Fall for Fashion show Nov. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank will host a fashion show fundraiser Nov. 9.

The Fall for Fashion show will take place at Greenberg Traurig’s rooftop terrace in Buckhead at 7 p.m. It will feature looks from local retailer Toostie’s and local designer Jane Siskin.

There will also be a wine pull and silent auction in addition to the runway show.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves 29 North Georgia counties. The show has raised enough funds for half a million meals in previous years.

