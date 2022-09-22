Atlanta Community Food Bank hosts Fall for Fashion show Nov. 9

Fall for Fashion
Fall for Fashion(John Boydston 2019 | Atlanta Community Food Bank)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank will host a fashion show fundraiser Nov. 9.

The Fall for Fashion show will take place at Greenberg Traurig’s rooftop terrace in Buckhead at 7 p.m. It will feature looks from local retailer Toostie’s and local designer Jane Siskin.

There will also be a wine pull and silent auction in addition to the runway show.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves 29 North Georgia counties. The show has raised enough funds for half a million meals in previous years.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yakitori Jinbei ramen
Korean restaurant Jinbei West opening in Peachtree Corners
Music recording artist Wale performing during halftime of an NFL football game between the...
31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest in Piedmont Park Sept. 24
Fairburn Fall Festival
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
Peanuts
Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week