Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).

CBS 46 is here to help you pick the best spots in north Georgia to watch it all happen.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Starting in Atlanta itself, Piedmont Park has well over 500 trees. Its many species change color at different points in fall, giving frequent visitors the opportunity to see a wonderful time-lapse of the season. The colors will change the fastest in Atlanta during late October and early November.

Black Rock Mountain State Park, Clayton

If you can’t quite wait that long, we’re already starting to see the colors change in far north Georgia. Head up to Georgia’s highest peak to get a great view of the colors changing. The park has trails for hikers of all skill levels from the 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail to the 7.2-mile James E. Edmonds Backcountry Trail.

Grant Park, Atlanta

Atlanta’s oldest park has the mature trees to match. Stroll through the 131 acres of land to watch trees that have seen many seasons undergo yet another change. Grant Park also has Zoo Atlanta and the Grant Park Farmer’s Market.

Lake Lanier

One of Georgia’s largest lakes is a prime spot for leaf watching. Don Carter State Park offers 14 miles of trails, boating and campsites. The lake is near towns such as Gainesville and Flowery Branch as well, offering escapes for the less outdoorsy types.

Helen, Ga.

Take in great views of fall colors alongside a good beer at this town best known for its Oktoberfest celebrations. Two state parks are close by: Smithgall Woods and Unicoi. The parks offer steep, short hikes and ziplines that offer views of the trees that can scarcely be found elsewhere in the state.

