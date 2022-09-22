Bill to name Atlanta post office for John Lewis close to law

Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965.(Source: Alabama Department of Archives and History. Donated by Alabama Media Group. Photo by Tom Lankford, Birmingham News.)
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to name Atlanta’s main post office after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis is close to becoming law.

The measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden must sign it into law.

The facility is south of downtown Atlanta near the airport.

Lewis was best known for leading protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers.

Lewis died in 2020 at age 80 after announcing he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, centered in Atlanta, from 1987 until his death.

