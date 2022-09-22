Braves to host diverse high school baseball players for 4th annual 44 Classic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are set to host the top diverse high school baseball players from the southeast for the 4th annual 44 Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

The Braves are scheduled to visit the White House on Sept. 26, to show off their fancy championship trophy.

The 44 Classic is named in honor of Braves great Henry “Hank” Aaron’s jersey number 44.

On Wednesday, the Braves welcomed their 3 millionth fan to Truist Park. The Braves, who currently own a 93-56 record this season, lost 3-2 to the Nationals.

According to officials, this “serves as a platform to provide access and exposure for rising sophomore, junior, and senior minority baseball talent to help them reach the next level.”

Here is the schedule released by Braves team officials:

Saturday, September 24

WHAT: On Saturday, September 24, the 44 players will participate in an exclusive pro-style workout, including throwing and fielding drills, batting practice, and a home run derby.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pro-Style Workout

Sunday, September 25

WHAT: On Sunday, officials say the athletes will play an exhibition game coached by Braves alumni Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, and Johnny Estrada. Professional scouts will be in attendance.

The showcase game is free and open to the public. Additional information and tickets are available at www.Braves.com/44classic.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Batting Practice

12:30 p.m. Pregame Ceremony

1:00 p.m. First Pitch

