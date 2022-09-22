Chattahoochee Rangers increase security measures after 63 car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New bright yellow signs are on display in parking lots lining the Chattahoochee River. They’re warning people to remove their valuables and lock their cars.

The signs were installed after more than 60 car break-ins were reported to The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area park rangers this year.

“We haven’t been here in like a year and now we come here for the first time and see these ‘warning high theft area’ signs. Which makes us kind of, you know, worried,” a hiker told CBS46.

Chief Chattahoochee Park Ranger, Jeston Fisher, says break-ins in the park are on the rise. Last year there were only 13 reported within the 48-mile-long recreation area.

“Don’t ever think that just because you’re in a park that no one is watching you. Because that’s what these criminals are doing,” Fisher said

To help combat the crime, Fisher says the park has begun installing FLOCK Safety automated license plate readers.

The cameras are linked to local and national databases that can help law enforcement find stolen vehicles, wanted vehicles, and even missing people.

“We can track the vehicle wherever they’re going and then hopefully it can lead us to them before they hit their next spot,” Fisher said.

Fisher says the devices have already helped lead park rangers to 5 arrests this year.

Many Metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies are using FLOCK cameras. The company tells us Gwinnett Police located 104 stolen cars last year and make 199 arrests with the help of the new technology.

