City of Roswell to host Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell will host Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks Oct. 1 to kick off National Arts & Humanities Month.

Brooks’ newest novel, Horse, documents the racehorse Lexington. Lexington was arguably the greatest racehorse of the 19th century, winning six of his seven races. He finished second in the lone race he did not win. He was also one of the most prolific sires of his age, siring 236 race winners.

Lexington’s horse trainer, “Burbridge’s Harry,” was black and unable to race Lexington under his own name. Instead, Lexington raced under Dr. Elisha Warfield’s name and colors.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Brooks will sign copies of the novel after the talk and you can find more information about the rest of National Arts & Humanities Month here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.