Community rallies behind couple who lost Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop in a fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A historic building almost burned to the ground in Sharpsburg, not far from Peachtree City. From the moment the fire started to the moment the last hot spot was dealt with, the community has rallied behind the owners of Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop.

In the three or four hours CBS46 crews were on the ground, we learned of the football players who helped drag a fire hose from the truck down to the fire and of families who kept volunteers fed and hydrated as they did all they could to save the space. This building has become a community meeting spot, but also a place that gives back. It served free meals to first responders and medical staff during the pandemic.

”They were here for us in the community when we needed them, and now we want to do that, for them,” said Payton Peoples, creator of the GoFundMe page raising money for the owners of Heirloom.

Note: CBS46 does not endorse or vet crowdfunding campaigns. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.